Viral Tweet Asks Why More Men Don’t Have Six-Pack Abs

A tweet wondering why more men don’t have toned abs is blowing up.

@katiey_KE tweeted a photo of a guy with a six-pack and wrote, “Dear men, what is preventing you from looking like this?” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see the tweet below.

Dear men, what is preventing you from looking like this? ???? pic.twitter.com/nO4Xp5mSw2 — Katiey ???? (@katiey_KE) May 25, 2020

There are two points I’d like to make about this tweet. First, and arguably most importantly, can you imagine the outrage if I posted a photo of a Victoria’s Secret Angel and wrote, “Dear women, what is preventing you from looking like this?”

I’d have to be put into witness protection. If you have the audacity to ever ask why women don’t hit the treadmill a shade more often, you are literally putting your life on the line.

I also love how women always play the card, “Those aren’t real women!” Uh, yes they are! They are literally real women!

I know models. Trust me, they’re very real. I’m not even saying your ordinary woman should look like them. They shouldn’t. They’re models! There’s a reason they look different, but the double standard here is laughable.

Secondly, any woman who thinks a man is going to put in the work to get a six-pack to please them is delusional.

I have 9.4% body fat, and I don’t even have a six-pack. Toned midsection? Yes. Six-pack? Hell no, and I’m not going to start making changes to get one.

At the end of the day, I’ll eat healthy, drink some beers and that’s about it. If given the choice between being ripped or drinking cold beers with the boys, I’ll be choosing the latter every single time.

Any guy who says differently is a hardo who is trying way too much in life.

I’m seriously debating whether or not I should tweet a photo of Josephine Skriver in lingerie with the same caption changed for women. I kind of like living and don’t want to get stabbed.

We’ll see what happens! In the meantime, I’ve settled for a nice beer tweet!