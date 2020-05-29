Soccer Is Now The Most-Watched Sport On TV In 12 States

Soccer is becoming increasingly popular in America during the coronavirus pandemic.

With sports in America more or less halted because of the virus, people have had limited options. That means European soccer has captivated people! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to a study from sportsbetting.ag based on geotagged Twitter data, Bundesliga soccer is now the most-watched sport in 12 states.

Yes, you read that correctly. Soccer is now the most popular sport in more than 20% of the country! You can see a map with the full breakdown below.

Guys, we can’t let this stand. Soccer? Is that a joke? Imagine telling the Founding Fathers the year would be 2020 and soccer would be taking over the world of sports.

We didn’t fight WWII so that soccer could be the most-watched sport in 20 states. This is a country that loves football, hockey, baseball and basketball.

Unfortunately, none of those sports are underway because of the coronavirus pandemic. If you gave me the choice between rolling the dice with the virus and having soccer take over America, you best believe I’d take my chances with the virus.

Give us our football back!

Health experts: college football might be canceled this season because of coronavirus. Football fans around America: pic.twitter.com/0XatouOtfV — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 9, 2020

Also, Florida watching the UFC is the least surprising development ever. If the UFC were a state, it’d literally be Florida.

I love that!