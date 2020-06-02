Big 12 Revenue Distribution Is Only Down $1.1 Million During The Coronavirus Pandemic

The Big 12 isn’t hurting too badly during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Associated Press, revenue distribution to members of the conference was $37.7 million for the 2019-20 academic year. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s only $1.1 million less than previous year. Now, it’s unclear what will happen for the 2020-21 school year if football doesn’t happen, but it seems like the Big 12 weathered the storm for this past academic year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Football (@texasfootball) on May 29, 2020 at 9:25am PDT

All things considered, this is way less of a hit than people were expecting. Again, it’s important to note these numbers don’t reflect any chaos in football, but they’re still strong.

People were talking about college sports and the inbound financial hit like it was the end of the world. That could still be the case if football doesn’t happen in the fall, but so far, we’ve clearly come nowhere near that outcome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oklahoma State Football (@cowboy_fb) on May 31, 2020 at 10:51am PDT

If football happens in the fall and a decent amount of money is made, then it looks like conferences will have made it out of the coronavirus pandemic mostly unscathed.

That’s pretty crazy to think about when you consider the fact it looked like things were going to get brutal a few months ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oklahoma State Football (@cowboy_fb) on May 30, 2020 at 12:56pm PDT

It’s certainly too early to start celebrating, and a lot of things could still change. Having said that, I think it’s safe to say the Big 12 is in a much better position than anticipated.