Michael Jordan Says It’s Time For Black People ‘To Make A Stand,’ Adds America Has ‘To Be Better As A Society Regarding Race’

Michael Jordan had a very blunt explanation for why he chose to donate $100 million to help black people in America.

On Friday, the six-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls announced that he was committing $100 million “to protecting and improving the lives of Black people through actions dedicated towards racial equality, social justice and education.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The move came after the death of George Floyd and the aftermath that unfolded. Protests and riots swept across America following the horrific death of Floyd in Minnesota.

Jordan told the Charlotte Observer the following when asked why he made the decision to donate $100 million:

We have been beaten down (as African Americans) for so many years. It sucks your soul. You can’t accept it anymore. This is a tipping point. We need to make a stand. We’ve got to be better as a society regarding race.

I know I’ve talked a lot about athletes leading the way when it comes to healing America, and I truly believe they can play a special role.

However, Michael Jordan donating $100 million is taking things to the next level. It’s important to remember that Jordan has been famous for not getting involved in politics.

After all, Jordan said “Republicans buy sneakers, too,” which he later claimed was a joke.

When Michael Jordan speaks, the world of sports comes to a grinding halt to listen. If you don’t believe me, then you weren’t paying attention when “The Last Dance” aired on ESPN.

It was the talk of the entire sports world for more than a month. Now, Jordan is getting involved during a very painful time in America, and he’s also correct when it comes to being better.

We can do better when it comes to race relations in America. Even if you believe they’re not that bad to begin with, we can always improve.

It’s like anything else in life. Nothing is perfect, and there’s always room for improvement.

We’ll see how this works out with Jordan committing so much money, but I honestly believe the legendary basketball player getting involved can only be a good thing.