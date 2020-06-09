EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Kelly Loeffler To Introduce Resolution Honoring George Floyd’s Life — Says Congress Will Continue To Fund Police

Republican Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler will introduce a resolution Tuesday that will honor the life of George Floyd, recognizes peaceful protests and says Congress will continue to fund police departments across the country.

The Daily Caller first obtained Loeffler’s resolution before the introduction. The resolution will also recognize peaceful protesters, according to the text. Loeffler is planning on releasing the resolution later Tuesday morning.

“Over the last few weeks, there have been protests, both peaceful and violent, following the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Ahmaud Arbery in Southeast Georgia and Breonna Taylor in Kentucky. In the wake of these tragic deaths, many Americans, myself included, are angry,” Loeffler said in a statement.

“While our anger and grief are intense and justifiable, certain radical acts we have seen across the country are not. At a time when the nation should come together to allow the distressed voices of people to be heard, groups like Antifa have used otherwise peaceful protests to organize violence that has killed and injured police officers, harmed innocent bystanders and destroyed small businesses just beginning to recover from the coronavirus. Democrats are now calling to defund police departments, where the vast majority of officers – of every race and gender – work tirelessly to keep all Americans safe. Instead of these extreme measures that would further jeopardize communities, we should look to move forward together to honor the memory of George, Ahmaud and Breonna, address racial injustice in our country and strive for equality,” Loeffler continued.

READ THE FULL RESOLUTION HERE:

Loeffler Resolution Honoring George Floyd’s Life — Says Congress Will Continue To Fund Police on Scribd

The Daily Caller contacted every Senate Democrat asking if they would consider defunding the police after a majority of the Minneapolis City Council pledged to “dismantle” the city’s police department as their solution to police violence after George Floyd’s death Sunday. Not one Democrat responded or condemned the Minneapolis City Council for pushing to defund law enforcement.(RELATED: Senate Democrats Refuse To Say If They Would Consider Defunding The Police)

Floyd died while in Minneapolis police custody after an officer put his knee into the back of his neck for over eight minutes while he was handcuffed and on the ground. (RELATED: Senate Democrats Silent When Asked If They Would Consider Legislation Labeling Antifa A Terrorist Organization)

Since then, all four officers involved have been charged.