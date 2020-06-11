Is The Big 10 Protecting The B1G East With Scheduling Decisions?

It seems like the Big 10 is trying to help the B1G East powers.

As noticed by a crafty eye on Reddit, not a single B1G team gets a bye week before playing Ohio State and only two teams get byes before playing Michigan and Penn State. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For contrast, four teams will get bye weeks before playing Maryland and three will get byes before playing Rutgers.

You can see the full breakdown below.

Well, this sure is interesting, the B1G trying to protect the East? Is the conference trying to prop up Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State?

I’m not suggesting that’s the case, and I’m certainly not saying that’s the conclusion I’ve come to during this unbiased review of the facts in front of me.

All I’m saying is that some very serious questions have been raised. How is it possible that not a single team gets a bye week to prep for Ohio State, which is the crown jewel of the conference?

How is that remotely possible? Are we supposed to just believe that’s a grand accident? Seems like a bit of a stretch to say the least.

Where do we go from here? Well, obviously the CIA and FBI have to look into this before it unravels into a bigger conspiracy than the JFK assassination.

All I want are the facts! That’s all I want. I will review the evidence before me and make a determination, but we can’t let these allegations go unanswered!

Start the investigations and don’t end them until Wisconsin is in the playoff. Sounds like the best option to me.

The video below is kind of the vibe I’m shooting for.