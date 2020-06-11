Andy Cohen Responds To Rumors That Lori Loughlin Might Be Joining ‘Real Housewives’

Is Lori Loughlin really ready to put her involvement in “Operation Varsity Blues” behind her and join “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”?

Bravo, the network that airs the hit reality show, has responded to the rumors that began floating around, making it clear that the 55-year-old “Full House” actress is not coming on board, per the “Today” show in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Felicity Huffman Pleads Guilty In College Admissions Scandal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow) on Jun 11, 2020 at 12:20pm PDT

“There is a whole narrative apparently that I am pursuing Lori Loughlin for the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,'” Bravo’s Andy Cohen shared during his SiriusXM channel show, “Radio Andy.” (RELATED: Report: Felicity Huffman Deletes Post About Being A ‘Good Enough’ Mom Following College Admission Scam Arrest)

WATCH:

“The first I heard about that was Twitter … It’s not true,” he added.

Cohen continued, while noting that the “When Calls The Heart” star is “a very nice person. She is going to have quite a story to tell.”

As previously reported, Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have taken a plea deal for their involvement in the college admission scandal.

Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

Based off the terms of the plea deal, the “Fuller House” star will spend two months behind bars, pay a $150,000 fine and be placed on two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service.

Her husband has agreed to serve five months behind bars, pay a $250,000 fine, also be placed on two years of supervised release and complete 250 hours of community service.

It all comes after both were accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli into the University of Southern California by pretending they were competitive rowing recruits.

The next trial date has been set for October.