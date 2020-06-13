Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Says It’ll Be ‘Impossible’ To Follow NFL Guidelines During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh thinks it will be impossible for teams to follow guidelines and still sufficiently function.

The NFL is gearing up camps and practices during the coronavirus pandemic, and teams will have to follow social distancing rules. The Super Bowl champ doesn't see how it's possible to play football with restrictions.

Harbaugh said the following during an interview with 105.7 The Fan, according to ESPN:

I’ve seen all the memos on that, and to be quite honest with you, it’s impossible what they’re asking us to do. Humanly impossible. So, we’re going to do everything we can do. We’re going to space, we’re going to have masks. But, you know, it’s a communication sport. We have to be able to communicate with each other in person. We have to practice.

I totally understand the point Harbaugh is making, and I agree with him. The idea that you can have football while social distancing is laughable.

People do realize this is a contact sport, right? They wear helmets and try to crush each other. The idea that we can have social distancing is absurd.

I think the way some college teams are doing it is the proper format. Bring the players back, test them, keep away from everyone else and roll with it.

We have to live life. We can’t live in fear forever. That’s just not going to work for anyone, and we can’t play football with restrictions.

These teams are also probably just going to eventually disregard anything that becomes inconvenient. We’ll see what happens, but my guess is that the majority of NFL coaches and players agree with Harbaugh.