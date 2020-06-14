Mitch Trubisky Says He Thinks The Chicago Bears Are Still His Team

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky still thinks he’s the man running the offense.

The Bears acquired Nick Foles in the offseason to compete with the former second overall pick, and most people expect the Super Bowl champ to win the starting job. Yet, Trubisky still thinks it's his team at the end of the day.

“I feel like it’s going to be a good competition. Foles has had a crazy career, as well, so it’s been cool having him in our room, talking ball. I know we’re going to push each other but I still feel like this is my team,” Trubisky said when talking about the 2020 campaign, according to NFL.com.

I hate to give Trubisky a reality check on this fine Sunday morning, but the Bears aren’t his team anymore. Not even close.

I’d be shocked at this point if Nick Foles wasn’t the starter. I’d be absolutely stunned if Foles isn’t under center week one.

It’s clear that Chicago is gearing up to move on from Trubisky. That’s obvious to anyone with eyes, and you don’t bring in a quarterback like Foles to ride the pine.

You acquire a guy like Foles to start until you can figure out your next long term play. As much as Trubisky might want to think otherwise, there’s no doubt in my mind who’s going to be running the offense in 2020.

It’s going to be Nick Foles.

I could be wrong, but I doubt it. Trubisky better get used to wearing a headset because I expect him to do a lot of it in 2020.