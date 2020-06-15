Melania Reportedly Stopped Ivanka’s Plan To Rename ‘First Lady’s Office’ to ‘First Family Office’

Melania Trump reportedly put a stop to a plan by Ivanka Trump to rename the “first lady’s office” to the “first family’s office.”

In the early days of Trump’s presidency, “staff positions and budgets that would have been available to support the first lady’s office” were “diverted to support those in the West Wing, including Ivanka,” after Melania didn’t immediately move into the White House and remained in New York City with son, Barron Trump, per Mary Jordan’s upcoming book titled, “The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump.”

The comments about the new book, from the Washington Post reporter, were noted by People magazine in a piece published Sunday. (RELATED: Melania Trump Feeds Baby Elephants In Kenya, Ivory Burn Sites)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jun 7, 2020 at 11:05am PDT

The book goes on to claim that the first daughter reportedly tried to get Trump to rename the “First Lady’s Office” the “First Family Office,” something that Melania “did not allow” to happen.”(RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

Jordan said, the first lady then set up “firm boundaries” with Ivanka who had reportedly made herself too comfortable at the WH, per the outlet.

“[Ivanka] treated the private residence as if it were her own home,” the reporter wrote. “Melania did not like it. When she and Barron finally moved in, she put an end to the ‘revolving door.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on May 5, 2020 at 1:19pm PDT

At one point, Jordan also reportedly claimed “the single most influential advisor” to the president is the first lady, per the outlet.

“Melania is very behind-the-scenes but unbelievably influential,” Sean Spicer told Jordan. “She is not one to go in and say, ‘Hire this person, fire this person.’ But she lets the president know what she thinks, and he takes her views very seriously.”

Several insiders reportedly told the author that Melania’s input has become “something of a loyalty test” with Trump asking his advisers: “This is what Melania thinks. What do you think?”

On Friday when reports of the book first surfaced, Stephanie Grisham, the first lady’s chief of staff shared in a statement to the outlet, “Yet another book about Mrs. Trump with false information and sources. This book belongs in the fiction genre.”

The book comes out Tuesday.