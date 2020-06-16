Movie Theaters Will Open In New York And Los Angeles Starting July 10

Movie theaters in Los Angeles and New York will open in less than a month.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, theaters in the two giant markets will start opening July 10, which is just ahead of the release of “Tenet” later in the month. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Regal expects most of its sites around the country to be open by July 24, according to the same report.

Getting movie theaters open is a huge step forward in the war against coronavirus. Movie theaters across the country have been shuttered since the start of the pandemic.

If there’s one thing Americans love, it’s our movies, and we’ve been denied the opportunity to see new ones as this pandemic has played itself out.

Films have moved to streaming, release dates have been pushed back but it looks like we’re finally over the hump.

Once Los Angeles and New York open up theaters, then we know we’re not too far away from having the entertainment industry back up and running.

It’s been far too long since I opened up a bag of candy and enjoyed a new movie with some fine company. Luckily, it sounds like it won’t be too much longer before I can do it again!

Let us know in the comments what movies you plan on seeing once you can!