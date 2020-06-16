John Talks With Tate About His Nightmares In ‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Clip

A clip from “Yellowstone” season three has been released and it sets a dark tone for what is ahead.

In the clip, John talks with Tate about his grandson's kidnapping in season two and the nightmares the boy has struggled with since being rescued.

Give it a watch below. It feels like it’s setting up a very dark tone for what fans can expect out of season three.

I honestly can’t wait to see what we get in season three. There was so much pain, carnage and chaos as season two unfolded last year.

While Tate was ultimately rescued by John, Kayce and Rip, there weren't any happy endings in season two. Will there be happy endings in season three?

As I talked about with Cole Hauser, nothing in “Yellowstone” stays good for too long.

We’re only a few days out from season three starting June 21, and I couldn’t be more excited. I couldn’t be more pumped if I tried.

It's been way too long since season two ended back in 2019, and it's time to find out where we go from here with the Duttons.

Make sure to tune in June 21 on the Paramount Network for the start of season three. I can already tell we’re in for an epic time.