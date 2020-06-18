REPORT: NCAA Approves Six-Week Plan For College Football Practices

The NCAA has reportedly approved a plan for college football practices to begin.

According to Ross Dellenger, the NCAA DI Council has approved a six-week plan for camps to start in the middle of July during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The move was expected after the NCAA Football Oversight Committee approved of the plan last week.

Some expected news: the #NCAA DI Council approved the six week preseason practice plan for football, source confirms to @SInow. Training to start in mid-July. Details on the plan in our original story last week https://t.co/6iioMDIc51 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 17, 2020

This is a big update when it comes to getting our football back. There’s no other way to put it. Once camps get rolling, then we’ll really have momentum on our side.

If camps are rolling by the middle of July, that’s plenty of time to players in shape for week one.

Every college coach or trainer I’ve spoken with has said six weeks will get the job done. None think players can get in shape in less than four weeks, but six is an acceptable number.

Now that timeline is what schools will get to work with starting in July, and this is a huge step forward when it comes to games happening in the fall.

It’s been a long war and it’s been a tough war. Yet we continue to make progress, which is something we should all be happy about.

One way or another, we’ll do whatever is necessary to have football in the fall!