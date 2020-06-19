EXCLUSIVE: Daily Caller Reporters Go Inside Seattle’s CHAZ

Amid nationwide protests and riots over the death of George Floyd, one part of downtown Seattle has decided to secede from the United States.

A group of anti-police protesters have been occupying part of downtown Seattle since early June. These protesters have created the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), where police are prohibited from entering. Daily Caller reporters went undercover to see what’s really going on inside the CHAZ. Here’s what they saw:

