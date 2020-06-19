Melania Celebrates Juneteenth With Special Video, Says ‘Any Differences We Have Should Be Celebrated And Learned From’

Melania Trump celebrated Juneteenth Friday with a special video reminding people that “any differences we have should be celebrated and learned from.

“Today we celebrate #Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the end of slavery in the U.S,” the first lady captioned her post on Instagram, along with a video of her reading a book by author Angela Johnson. “In honor of today, I would like to share the story ‘All Different Now’ by Angela Johnson, which sheds a light on the first Juneteenth through the eyes of a young girl.” (RELATED: Trump Orders DOJ, FBI To Investigate George Floyd’s Death In Police Custody)

WATCH:

In the clip, FLOTUS said that “as our country works through the racial issues that we still face today, it is important to remember we are one global community.” (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

“Let’s all agree that any differences we have should be celebrated and learned from,” she added. “Today I will be thinking of my trip to Ghana in West Africa where I was so moved to take a tour of the House of Slaves and step through the Door of No Return, a memorial to the Atlantic slave trade.”

The first lady continued, while noting that her hope for everyone today is “that by understanding and reflecting upon even the worst part of our country’s past, we can commit to lifting each other up and celebrating the freedom we all deserve.”

On Thursday, FLOTUS and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson took a trip to the National Archives to see the Emancipation Proclamation and the Charters of Freedom.

“Today, @SecretaryCarson [and] I visited the @USNatArchives to view the Emancipation Proclamation [and] Charters of Freedom,” the first lady captioned her post about the visit. “The significance behind these documents is an important reminder that our nation is built on the principles of freedom, liberty [and] equality for all. #Juneteenth.”