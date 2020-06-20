Clemson, Ohio State And Alabama Lead The Latest College Football Playoff Odds

Clemson, Ohio State and Alabama have the best odds to make the college football playoff.

According to odds from FOX Bet, the Tigers, Buckeyes and Crimson Tide are all at least -188 to make the playoff. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

No other team in America had a better than 50% chance of making the playoff.

What 4 teams do you think will make the CFP this season? ???? pic.twitter.com/66K4oTZgEv — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) June 18, 2020

Do these numbers really surprise anyone? They certainly shouldn’t. Clemson, OSU and Alabama are all going to be favored to win their respective conferences.

On top of that, Clemson probably won’t have a close game all season outside of Notre Dame, and Ohio State will be heavily favored in every single regular season game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Jun 17, 2020 at 5:17pm PDT

Other than playing Wisconsin in the B1G title game, I don’t see a situation where OSU has a realistic shot of losing as long as Justin Fields is slinging the ball.

You also have to assume Oklahoma will run through the Big 12 and probably end up in the playoff as an undefeated squad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spencer Rattler (@spencer_rattler) on Dec 29, 2019 at 11:48am PST

I did notice the Badgers aren’t even on the list. That’s okay. Keep counting us out. We thrive as the underdog. It’s where we do our best work.

Overlook Wisconsin all you want. We’ll see who gets the final laugh.