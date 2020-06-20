Michigan Wolverines Won’t Have ‘Normal’ Football Stadium Capacity In 2020

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel has made it clear the football stadium won’t be packed in the fall.

One of the biggest questions in all of sports is whether or not fans will be allowed at football games in the fall amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Well, we now know for sure the Wolverines won’t pack the stands with fans. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Manuel told the media the following about the situation, according to 247Sports:

I can tell you, it won’t be normal. We won’t have 110,000 people in Michigan stadium this year, that’s a definitive. Will it be 50-percent (capacity), or 30 percent or 20 percent or 10, or zero? I’m not sure. That’ll be a combination of listening to our public health officials, knowing what our stadium capacity can handle given the direction that is put out by the governor’s office and the University.”

Well, I can’t say I’m surprised by the fact Michigan doesn’t plan on packing the Big House in 2020. I think we’re going to see more and more teams trend this way.

It’s really unfortunate because football simply won’t be the same without packed stadiums. College football is all about the atmosphere, and it sounds like Michigan won’t have much of one.

I can’t tell you all how bad this pandemic has been when it comes to disrupting our daily lives. I’m out here just trying to watch some football, and now Michigan won’t even be allowed to pack the stands.

I might hate Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines, but I still want the stadium in Ann Arbor to be sold out. Football isn’t meant to be played in front of small crowds.

It’s meant to be played in front of tens of thousands of drunk and passionate fans, and coronavirus has stolen that from us.

We’ll see what Michigan settles on doing in the fall, but it doesn’t sound like there’s going to be a great outcome.