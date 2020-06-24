Athlon Predicts Ohio State Will Beat Wisconsin In The Big 10 Title Game

Athlon thinks Ohio State will beat Wisconsin in the Big 10 title game.

The incredibly popular football publication released its predictions for the conference, and the Buckeyes and Badgers are expected to meet in the conference championship game, which is also what 247Sports predicted. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Athlon has OSU coming out on top over Wisconsin in the title game. If it plays out that way, it’ll go down exactly as it did in 2019.

As I already said once today, I don’t run from the challenge of playing Ohio State. A lot of other schools might be scared, but I’m not.

I welcome the challenge of playing arguably the best team in America. Hell, I wish we were getting the Buckeyes week one.

Fear is weakness, and weakness doesn’t win titles or the affection of women.

I also love how pretty much everyone in the national media has already penciled in this rematch. Nobody is giving any other teams in the B1G the time of day, and I love it.

It’s all about the Badgers and Buckeyes. They own the east and we own the west. Much like gunslingers in the old west, we’ll meet at high noon it this December.

I don’t see any situation where we’re not playing each other in the B1G title game.

I honestly can’t wait for the season to start. It’s been too long, and I can’t wait to watch Wisconsin play some ball!

There are big things on the horizon. I can promise you that much.