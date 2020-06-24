Bill Cosby’s Wife Camille Slams #MeToo Movement After Court Decides To Review Sexual Assault Conviction

Actor Bill Cosby’s wife Camille broke her media silence after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court granted him the right to appeal his sexual assault conviction.

Camille said she was “pleased” with the decision by the court during an interview published Tuesday by ABC News.

In her first major media interview in six years, Bill Cosby’s wife Camille Cosby told @ABC News that she is “very, very pleased” that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed on Tuesday to hear part of her husband’s appeal. https://t.co/tmNKuN7IPT — ABC News (@ABC) June 24, 2020



“My first reaction is hopefulness, possibilities,” Camille told the outlet. “The state’s highest court … has said, ‘Wait a minute. There are some problems here. They can be considered for an appeal.'”

“I’m very, very pleased,” she added. (RELATED: Bill Cosby Wins Right To Appeal 2018 Sexual Assault Conviction)

As previously reported, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that allowing testimony regarding allegations that were uncharged could have been prejudicial in Bill’s case. The court will also hear arguments regarding the use of statements made by Bill during a civil lawsuit in his criminal trial.

Camille also criticized the #MeToo movement and pointed to racism for the reason for Bill’s conviction.

“First of all, I don’t care what they feel,” Camille said.

“The #MeToo movement and movements like them have intentional ignorance pertaining to the history of particular white women — not all white women — but particular white women, who have from the very beginning, pertaining to the enslavement of African people, accused black males of sexual assault without any proof whatsoever, no proof, anywhere on the face of the earth,” she added.