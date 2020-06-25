Ivanka Trump Honors The ‘Brave’ Heroes Who Have Been Instrumental In The Fight Against Human Trafficking

Ivanka Trump joined Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to recognize the “brave” heroes who have made a difference in the fight against human trafficking Thursday.

“This year marks a milestone in our fight against trafficking in persons,” the first daughter explained in her remarks at the state department during the release of the 2020 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report, per a White House release.(RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

“Twenty years ago, the landmark Trafficking Victims Protection Act was signed into law, establishing the ‘Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons’ within the U.S. Department of State,” she added. (RELATED: Melania Trump Feeds Baby Elephants In Kenya, Ivory Burn Sites)

WATCH:

“As Secretary Pompeo mentioned — this [TIP] report serves as a key diplomatic tool for the U.S. to engage foreign governments through its country-specific recommendations to end trafficking in persons,” she continued.

At one point, the first daughter noted how each year since 2004, the TIP Report honors those heroes from “around the world” for “their tireless efforts to pursue justice for victims, prosecute traffickers and educate the public about human trafficking trends in their countries and abroad.”

“They have faced resistance, opposition and even threats to their lives,” she added. “These are truly, truly brave individuals.”

The first daughter continued, while explaining that “since the inception of the TIP Report Heroes, the State Department has honored 146 incredible men and women from more than 75 countries.”

At the conclusion of her remarks, she thanked this year’s “ten heroes” whose “lives are testaments to the fact that one person has the power to bring hope to survivors around the world and ensure traffickers are held accountable.”