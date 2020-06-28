New England Patriots Sign Quarterback Cam Newton

The New England Patriots have signed quarterback Cam Newton.

According to Adam Schefter, Newton has agreed to an "incentive-laden deal" for one season with the Patriots. Ian Rapoport reported the deal has a max value of $7.5 million.

The Auburn Heisman winner had previously spent all of his career with the Panthers.

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has reached agreement on a one-year, incentive-laden deal with the New England Patriots, league sources tell @mortreport and me. Newton now will step into the mix to try to help replace former Patriots’ QB Tom Brady. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 28, 2020

QBs the Patriots now are expected to have reporting to training camp: Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 28, 2020

Well, there it is, folks. Cam Newton is back on an NFL roster, and he’ll have a couple months to get himself acclimated to the Patriots.

What an absolutely blockbuster signing for Bill Belichick and company. Talk about sending shockwaves through the NFL.

Is Cam Newton going to replace Tom Brady? Asking any quarterback to replace the guy who won six Super Bowls is insane.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Jun 27, 2020 at 10:14am PDT

However, Newton is a freak of nature physically when he’s healthy, and we all know what he’s capable of when he’s at the top of his game.

He came a few plays away from winning a Super Bowl just a few years ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Jun 8, 2020 at 9:10pm PDT

What a wild way to close out Sunday night! Cam Newton is on the Patriots. Things are about to get very interesting for Bill Belichick and company.