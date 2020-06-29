Kayleigh McEnany Slams Democratic Leadership For Chaos During Riots

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany opened up a press conference Monday by calling out Democratic leaders for ‘aiding’ the ‘anarchy’ that has swept the nation in recent weeks.

“Democrats at all levels, federal, state, and local have done nothing,” MnEnany began, before criticizing Senate Democrats for blocking a GOP police reform bill last week. The bill, which was blocked without debate, would have included legislation on police body cameras and no-knock warrants. (RELATED: Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Turns Briefing On Its Head, Demands Answers From The Press)

WATCH:

“Minnesota’s Democrat Governor failed to urgently deploy the National Guard,” McEnany continued, referring to the weeks of rioting and destruction that took place following the May 25 death of George Floyd. “It took President Trump for that to eventually happen.”

Protests in Minneapolis began peacefully but soon turned violent, leaving a wake of destruction in the community. Rioters lit fires, looted businesses, and vandalized property. As of June 1, around 207 businesses had been destroyed in the city.

The Press Secretary also took aim at the Minneapolis City Council, who voted unanimously to abolish the police earlier this month.

“Three Democrat Minneapolis Council members voted to abolish the police while they themselves were getting a private detail – that’s quite rich,” McEnany said.

Following calls from activists to “abolish the police,” people in Seattle created the “Capitol Hill Organized Protest” (CHOP) zone, which police are forbidden from entering.

Democratic Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot “called the CHOP zone, the autonomous zone, the ‘summer of love,'” McEnany said. “It is anything but that – with one dead, multiple shootings, and desperate pleas for help unanswered by business owners and others.”

“11 people were shot in 12 hours this weekend in the Democrat-run New York City, and 61 people were shot in Democrat-run Chicago and 15 fatally killed,” she added. “A Democrat state, a Democrat city.”

“Anarchy in our streets is unacceptable,” she said, “and anger is not enough.”