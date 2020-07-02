Boise State Cuts Baseball And Swimming And Diving Because Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

Boise State is ending multiple sports because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Saturday Tradition, the Broncos announced the baseball team and the swimming and diving team were both being cut because of financial issues during the pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The school also announced that the athletic department was taking a $3 million cut.

As I’ve said many times and as I 100% believe, there are tons of athletic directors around the country who have wanted these programs gone for a long time.

Now, schools are using the pandemic to slash sports that just burn money like it’s going out of style. For those of you unaware, that’s every sport other than football men’s basketball.

Let me be crystal clear for all of you because I get paid to be an honest guy. If I was running a major college athletic program, you wouldn’t see one penny go to a sport that doesn’t generate revenue if I could get away with it.

Say whatever you want about me, but at least I’m transparent. The only sports that matter are those that put money in the bank.

While it might be painful for some to hear, nobody with deep pockets is going to write a check for the baseball team. That’s just not going to happen.

We’ll see which school starts slashing next, but I promise you it’s not over yet.