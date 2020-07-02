Urban Meyer Says The SEC Is The Best Football Conference In America

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer thinks the SEC is the best football conference in the country.

“It’s truly not that close, the SEC is the best conference,” Meyer, who won two national titles coaching at Florida, said during a Fox College Football discussion. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He did note that the best schools in the B1G can hang with the best the SEC has to offer. You can watch his full comments below.

“It’s truly not that close, the @SEC is the best conference.”@CoachUrbanMeyer explains why the conference’s attitude separates them from everyone else ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/gAvGmWj7Qu — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) July 1, 2020

Here’s the deal with Meyer’s comments, and I’m going to keep it real with all of you. He’s not actually wrong in terms of the SEC being the best from the top to bottom.

Now, the top four or five teams in the B1G and the SEC are very comparable. Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and Wisconsin can absolutely hang with the top of the SEC, and we’ve watched them do it time and time again.

The difference right now is when you start getting towards the bottom. If you take a middle of the pack B1G team like Michigan State, they’d get boat-raced off the field by a team like Mississippi State or Auburn.

It wasn’t always that way, but the bottom of the B1G isn’t very good right now. Even a team like Tennessee is better than an average B1G team, and we saw that last season when the Volunteers beat Indiana.

So, while I wanted to call Meyer wrong on this one, he’s really not. The top of the SEC and the top of the B1g are very similar.

However, there’s a substantial difference once you start talking about the ninth- or 10th-best team in each conference.