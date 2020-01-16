SEC Finishes The College Football Bowl Season 8-2, Big 10 Finishes An Embarrassing 4-5

The college football season is in the books, and the SEC dominated the bowls.

As pointed out by Brett McMurphy, the SEC went 8-2 in bowl games, and took the national championship after LSU beat Clemson.

The B1G finished with an embarrassing 4-5 record.

Final bowl records by conference (based on win percentage) SEC 8-2 (80%)

SB 3-2 (60%)

AAC 4-3 (57%)

MW 4-3 (57%)

Pac-12 4-3 (57%)

Big Ten 4-5 (44%)

MAC 3-4 (43%)

C-USA 3-5 (38%)

ACC 4-7 (36%)

Big 12 1-5 (17%)

*Independents 2-1 (67%) — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 14, 2020

Well, this certainly isn’t a great look for the B1G. It’s hard for me to sit here and talk about how the Big 10 is the best, and then get smoked in bowl games.

It’s not a good look at all. I carry the banner of the conference into battle every single day, and they’re failing.

I’m fighting with everything I have, and these B1G teams are failing me on the front lines.

In life, it’s important to admit when you’ve been bested. It’s important to tip your cap when you’re wrong. Well, I was wrong about the B1G compared to the SEC this season.

The SEC went 8-2, won 80% of the conference’s bowl games and the B1G couldn’t even hit the .500 mark. It’s disgraceful.

It’s time to get back to the drawing board and make sure this never happens again! It will never happen again!