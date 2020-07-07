British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly has “secret” video footage of Prince Andrew.

Christina Oxenberg, a former acquaintance of Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein, claimed Maxwell used to secretly film acquaintances, according to an interview published Monday by The Sun.

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any stranger. This is a picture of Ghislaine Maxwell and Kevin Spacey sitting on a throne in Buckingham Palace ‘as guests of Prince Andrew’https://t.co/rBlbhkXGOr pic.twitter.com/ve96e3TP3i — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) July 4, 2020

“He is one of many johns, all of whom were videotaped by Ghislaine,” Oxenberg told the outlet.

“He is not a victim here, but Ghislaine was never his friend, she was taping him,” she added. “Friends don’t tape friends.”

Oxenberg, who is the daughter of Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia and Prince Andrew’s cousin, claimed Maxwell bragged to her about obtaining underage girls for the multimillionaire.

Oxenberg claimed she met Epstein and Maxwell in the 1990s and interacted with them occasionally. She also claimed Maxwell approached her about ghost-writing the British socialite’s autobiography. (RELATED: REPORT: Prince Andrew Cancels Annual Golfing Trip, Source Says He’s ‘Nervous’ Due To Epstein Investigation)

“I think she thinks she can get out, obviously she’s planning on trading [information],” Oxenberg told the outlet.

Oxenberg claimed she spoke with the FBI in 2019 about the information that she knows. She also said she’d be willing to testify against Maxwell.

“I will definitely be there to remind her that in ’97, she told me copious amounts,” she added.