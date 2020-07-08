LSU Football Players Get Gigantic National Title Rings

LSU has released a look at their national title rings, and they’re absurd.

The Tigers released a video and multiple pictures of their rings for winning the national title, the SEC championship and making the playoff. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In case you didn’t already expect it to be the case, these rings are straight fire. Take a look at all three below.

Three Rings for The Best Ever#GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/dvIwzZNqEK — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) July 7, 2020

Those rings are damn impressive, and there’s no other way to sum them up. That’s what you get when you dominate the college football scene and win a national title.

You get massive diamonds and fat rings on your fingers.

Rings Fit For The Best Ever One Team. One Heartbeat. pic.twitter.com/LoCDyA7m7U — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) July 7, 2020

There’s no question at all that LSU deserves all the ice on the planet after what they did in 2019. The Tigers didn’t just go undefeated.

They played seven top 10 teams, and pulverized most of them on their way to a perfect season.

The question now is whether or not they can make another run in 2020. On paper, you wouldn’t think so, but does anyone really want to bet against Ed Orgeron?

I don’t think so.

For the SEC Championship pic.twitter.com/Gh1d9aUFdq — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) July 7, 2020

Props to LSU for one hell of a great season. There’s no doubt at all that it’ll go down as one of the greatest ever.