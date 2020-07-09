EXCLUSIVE: Roger Stone Talks To The Daily Caller About Prison And A Possible Trump Pardon

Long-time Republican Strategist and Daily Caller Men’s Fashion Editor Roger Stone is expected to report to prison later this month, and is still hoping for a pardon from President Donald Trump.

Stone sat down with Daily Caller Chief Video Editor Richie McGinniss to respond to his recent banning on Facebook, his impending prison sentence, a possible Trump pardon and more.

“Of course the president has the authority at any time to grant an act of clemency as he sees fit,” Stone said.

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Jim Jordan Wants To Hold The Russian Collusion Investigators Accountable

Dan Crenshaw Slams Social Security

Journalist Tells Harrowing Story Of Being Attacked By ANTIFA