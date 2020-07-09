North Carolina Tar Heels Pause Football Workouts After 37 Athletes Get Coronavirus

The UNC Tar Heels have halted football activities.

According to R.L. Bynum, the Tar Heels paused football workouts after 37 athletes on campus tested positive for coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s not known how many of the 37 athletes are football players.

UNC’s football has paused voluntary workouts for at least a week after 37 of 429 COVID-19 tests of UNC athletes came back positive. The university didn’t break down the positive tests by sport. — R.L. Bynum (@RL_Bynum) July 8, 2020

While UNC shutting down isn’t as bad as Ohio State, it’s still not good. UNC is an ACC team and a Power Five program.

They’re one of the biggest teams in America, and they just pulled the plug on workouts and activities because of the coronavirus pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Howell (@sam7howell) on Jul 5, 2020 at 11:45am PDT

You really have to start wondering how many more schools will do the same. I’d bet my life savings that UNC won’t be the last team to make this move.

The really bad news is that the season isn’t too far away at this point. The window to the end of August when games start is rapidly closing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Howell (@sam7howell) on Dec 27, 2019 at 5:37pm PST

Hopefully, UNC is able to bounce back and get on the field soon. If not, then fans of the Tar Heels might be in for a rough season.