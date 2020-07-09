Editorial

SURVEY: ‘Nearly’ 75% Of Athletic Directors Think The College Football Season Will Be Delayed

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
A staggering amount of college athletic directors expect the football season to be delayed.

According to a survey done by Stadium.com of FBS ADs around the country, “nearly” 75% of them expect the season to be delayed during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As pointed out by Brett McMurphy, there was a single AD in April who thought the season wouldn’t happen. Now, there’s eight.

I wish I could say that I’m surprised by these results, but sadly, I’m not. Hope is rapidly slipping away when it comes to the college football season happening as scheduled.

A month ago, everything seemed like it was going to be just fine. It looked like we were going to have a relatively normal season.

 

Now, it looks like we’re on the brink of all hell breaking loose as teams cancel games, change venues and programs get hammered by coronavirus.

To say it’s bad would be a gigantic understatement. We passed the point of things being bad a couple weeks ago.

Now, we’re in full-on panic mode.

 

We’ll see what happens over the course of the next couple weeks, but I’m not holding my breath for a normal fall.