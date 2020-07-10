REPORT: The NFL Bans Jersey Swaps During 2020 Season Because Of Coronavirus

Jersey swaps won’t be allowed during the 2020 NFL season.

According to Darren Rovell and Tom Pelissero, players swapping jerseys and taking pics after games won't happen because of coronavirus.

In light of precautions being taken in the Covid-19 era, postgame jersey exchanges in the NFL this season have been banned. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 9, 2020

NFL teams will be forbidden from postgame interactions within 6 feet of each other and jersey exchanges between players will be prohibited during the 2020 season, sources say. Another way the NFL will look different in the COVID-19 world. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 9, 2020

When will it end? When will the carnage brought onto all of us by coronavirus officially end? When will the chaos be over?

We can’t even have jersey swaps now? This has to be a joke, right? Players are allowed to hit each other on the field, but now can’t swap jerseys.

Somebody explain to me how that makes sense at all. If it’s safe enough to tackle someone, then how the hell isn’t it safe enough to swap jerseys?

It makes no sense at all.

Also, best of luck to the NFL when it comes to trying to enforce this new rule. I don’t even know how they ever could enforce something like this.

Are they going to suspend players who get too close to one another? It’s literally an unenforceable rule.

Shoutout to the NFL for trying to shut down jersey swaps! I’m glad to see the league is focused on the big issues during the coronavirus pandemic.