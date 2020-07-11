The PAC-12 will only play conference football games during the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the footsteps of the Big 10, the PAC-12 announced Friday night that the conference was canceling all non-conference football games.

Pac-12 CEO Group announces decision to schedule conference-only play for several Fall sports & to delay move toward mandatory athletics activities. Full announcement ➡️ https://t.co/A6PNFSeZ5d — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) July 10, 2020

Well, I think we all saw this coming, and I highly-doubt the PAC-12 will be the last conference to make this decision.

The ACC might pull the trigger on doing the exact same thing at literally any moment. We’re on the brink, and canceling non-conference games seems like it’s going to happen everywhere.

This honestly sucks so much. It’s incredibly frustrating, and it means Alabama and USC won’t play to open the season, which was supposed to be a great game.

Instead, the PAC-12 will just stick to playing other teams in the conference.

I’ve honestly had enough of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s destroying sports, and college football is on the verge of getting decimated.

This much is for sure, the 2020 season won’t be anything like a normal year. That much is crystal clear.

