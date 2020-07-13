Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Partially Blames New York City Crime Spike On People Needing ‘To Shoplift Some Bread Or Go Hungry’

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Sunday that increasing crime in New York City is at least partially related to people not having enough money so they “feel like they either need to shoplift some bread or go hungry.”

Ocasio-Cortez was discussing a variety of subjects at a virtual town hall meeting that touched on policing and public security. The city agreed to defund the New York Police Department by $1 billion annually. Sixty percent of New Yorkers do not support defunding their police force and 57% oppose reducing its budget, according to a recent poll.

The congresswoman blamed rising crime in the city on a scarcity of cash, according to The Hill.

“Maybe this has to do with the fact that people aren’t paying their rent and are scared to pay their rent,” she said. “So they go out and they need to feed their child and they don’t have money so … they feel like they either need to shoplift some bread or go hungry.” (RELATED: ‘Defunding … Means Defunding’: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Not Satisfied With Cutting NYPD By $1B)

Ocasio-Cortez also dismissed fears that defunding the police might make matters worse in the city, as she mused that “a world where we defund the police … looks like a suburb.”

The congresswoman recently said that defunding the police will require some “experimentation” with public safety. (RELATED: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls For National Work Boycott Post-Coronavirus)

Ocasio-Cortez also claimed that hair stylists are better trained to utilize the tools of their trade than are police officers. (RELATED: Police Unit Resigns ‘In Disgust’ After 2 Officers Suspended For Pushing Elderly Man)

“People who hold a curling iron in a hair salon have to go through more hours of training than a police officer does to wield a deadly weapon,” she said, according to The Hill.

Violent crime has exploded in many of America’s big cities. Since protests began after George Floyd died while in custody of the Minneapolis police, New York City has experienced over 100 shootings.