NBA Only Has 2 Coronavirus Cases In The Bubble After 322 Tests

The NBA only has a couple cases of coronavirus to worry about.

According to Jeff Goodman, the league tested 322 individuals July 7 at the secure bubble in Orlando at Disney, and only two tests came back positive. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NBA announces only 2 of 322 players tested positive for COVID-19 on July 7 while in the bubble down in Orlando. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) July 13, 2020

All things considered, this is a great update for the world of sports as we continue to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

It has seemed like we’ve had way too much bad news. With every passing day, it seems like we get more and more bad news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #WholeNewGame (@nba) on Jul 13, 2020 at 8:42pm PDT

Well, the NBA tested 322 people at the bubble in Orlando, and only two individuals came back positive for coronavirus.

That’s not too bad at all, and it shouldn’t be hard to contain two individuals, especially if they were tested before entering.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #WholeNewGame (@nba) on Jul 13, 2020 at 6:34pm PDT

No matter how you spin it, only having two positive tests is great news for the NBA. Now, the key will be keeping everyone clean and safe going forward.

Will the NBA get the job done? As long as players stay in the bubble, you’d think things will be fine!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #WholeNewGame (@nba) on Jul 13, 2020 at 11:22am PDT

Keep checking back for more updates on the NBA’s return as we have them.