Charley Casserly Says The Philadelphia Eagles Will Use Jalen Hurts In A Role Similar To Taysom Hill

The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to use Jalen Hurts in a role similar to what the New Orleans Saints do with Taysom Hill.

According to Charley Casserly, the Eagles will create packages for the former Alabama and Oklahoma star quarterback, who Philly took in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch him break down the situation and how it compares to Taysom Hill below.

What will the role of Jalen Hurts play in the @Eagles Offense this year @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/8gOrGYmXid — Charley Casserly (@CharleyCasserly) July 14, 2020

As I’ve said many times and still believe, the Eagles are going to ruin Jalen Hurts after selecting him in the second round.

Using your second round pick on a guy who is pushing to be a starting quarterback with Carson Wentz on the roster makes no sense.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalen Hurts (@jalenhurts) on Jul 4, 2020 at 7:37pm PDT

Wentz is a very good quarterback. He’s one of the best passers in the league. So, the Eagles’ plan to take snaps away from him so that Hurts can play in special packages? Yeah, excuse me if I don’t find that to be a smart idea.

That might be a solid idea if you don’t have a great starter, but the Eagles have an incredibly talented starter in Wentz.

Hurts needed to go to a team where he could develop for a year and then push for the starting nod. That will never happen in Philly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalen Hurts (@jalenhurts) on Jul 4, 2020 at 5:42pm PDT

It’s really a damn shame. I was excited to see what Hurts could do in command of an NFL offense. Now, he’s been relegated to dumb antics and packages. So stupid and such a waste of a great talent.