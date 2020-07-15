Police: Tech CEO Found Decapitated And Hacked To Pieces In NYC

The headless body of a tech CEO that was chopped into pieces and sorted into plastic bags was found in a Manhattan apartment Tuesday, according to reports.

New York Police Department (NYPD) officers found the body of Fahim Saleh, 33, the CEO of Gokada and a founding member of Pathao, both foreign-based ride sharing companies, inside his own apartment, the Post reported. The police arrived after receiving a call from Saleh’s cousin, who discovered the body.

The mangled body, sorted into bags, was found beside a power saw, according to the New York Post.

A spokesman for the NYPD confirmed the body they found was Saleh in an email to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Police are searching for the killer, who allegedly dawned a black hood and mask, and followed Saleh from the lobby to his apartment, a law enforcement source told The Daily Beast. The suspected killer barged his way into the tech CEO’s apartment after a struggle, the source told The Beast, referencing elevator camera footage.

“It wasn’t a sloppy crime scene,” the law-enforcement source said, according to the outlet. “It wasn’t from what I saw, a bloody crime scene.”

Investigators also claim some of Saleh’s body parts were missing from his apartment and they believe the alleged murderer did not have adequate time to finish the crime, The Daily Beast reported.

Authorities said the crime was a targeted murder and the style of the perpetrator was “professional,” according to the New York Post.

A woman reportedly identified as the tech CEO’s cousin was brought into an NYPD precinct for questioning after she supposedly found Saleh’s hacked-up torso in his apartment, according to the Post. (RELATED: 1-Year-Old Baby Dies After Getting Shot In The Stomach During NYC Cookout, According To Police)

“She was really upset. Crying. Shaking,” a local resident told the Post. “She was just sitting there but you can tell her legs were shaking. She’s nervous. She was crying like, you know, wiping her eyes.”

Police told the DCNF that the investigation is ongoing.

