Pete Thamel Speculates That The College Football Season Might Start In October

Will college football start in October?

Given the fact that we're still battling coronavirus and things don't seem to be going well, many people are starting to wonder what will happen in the fall.

According to Pete Thamel, the games might not start until October. He told Paul Finebaum during a Tuesday interview, “It’s going to be a collective push. They’re going to wait until July 31, August 1, and then they’re going to do some sort of delay. Then they’re going to push it back, maybe start in October.”

Do I want the season to start in October? Absolutely not. I don’t want that to happen at all. The season needs to open August 29 as planned.

College football is meant to be played on hot nights in late August and in September. It’s not meant to start once October rolls around.

Obviously, if the choices are between not having football at all or starting in October, then I’ll choose the latter.

Also, how much time is one single month going to buy us? How much will change from September to October? I find it hard to believe much will change at all.

Are we really supposed to believe everything will be fine after another month? Yeah, that seems like a gigantic stretch to me.

We’ll see what happens, but all options have to be on the table at this point. We can’t rule anything out.