See The Best GIFs From The Latest ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘Going Back To Cali’

The latest episode of “Yellowstone” was awesome this past Sunday night, and we now have the best GIFs from “Going Back to Cali.”

Four episodes into season three of “Yellowstone” and we have things rolling right now. “Going Back to Cali” was lit. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Is Outstanding In The Latest Episode ‘Going Back To Cali’)

Destiny’s a hard thing to run from. Your destiny is an all-new episode of #YellowstoneTV TONIGHT at 9/8c on @ParamountNet. pic.twitter.com/q7REBXbSWI — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) July 12, 2020

It had action, suspense, we learned Beth can’t have kids and so much more happened. The plan to save the ranch is coming together. Now, we can enjoy the best GIFs (EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Holloway Previews Roarke Morris, Says The Show Is ‘Classically American’)

Let’s dive right in.

1) Roarke reacts to Beth shorting his stocks.

2) Rip and the bunkhouse crew confronts the bikers and issues a violent ultimatum.

3) Jimmy and Mia start hitting it off.

4) Kayce learns that outrunning destiny is hard thing to do when it comes to his role protecting the ranch.

5) Beth devises her plans to screw with Roarke’s stock positions.

Well, there they are, folks. Those were all the best GIFs from “Going Back to Cali,” and now we wait with anticipation for Sunday night to roll around.

“Cowboys and Dreamers” is up next as the fifth episode of season three, and I can’t wait!