Latest ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘Going Back To Cali’ Draws More Than 3.5 Million Viewers

The latest episode of “Yellowstone” put up more monster TV ratings for the Paramount Network.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, “Going Back to Cali” on the Paramount Network was watched Sunday night by more than 3.5 million people. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Is Outstanding In The Latest Episode ‘Going Back To Cali’)

The numbers don’t reflect streaming data, which always adds several more million viewers for the hit Kevin Costner show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Jul 14, 2020 at 9:00am PDT

Another week goes by, and we have another episode of “Yellowstone” that puts up monster TV ratings. As I always say, you can pretty much set your watch to it happening.

People love “Yellowstone,” and the numbers speak for themselves. Getting north of 3.5 million live viewers is simply absurd. (EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Holloway Previews Roarke Morris, Says The Show Is ‘Classically American’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Jul 13, 2020 at 10:19am PDT

I have no doubt at all that final streaming numbers will be gigantic for all of season three, which has been outstanding through four episodes.

“Going Back to Cali” might have been the best episode of the season. In fact, I’d lean heavily towards saying it was.

The scene with John vs. the bikers was awesome. The dialogue was nothing short of incredible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Jul 12, 2020 at 5:00pm PDT

Make sure to tune in Sunday night on the Paramount Network for the fifth episode of season three. I can 100% promise you that you don’t want to miss “Cowboys and Dreamers.”

For those of you who haven’t already seen all of our cast interviews, you can watch them below!