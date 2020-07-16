College GameDay Will Happen During The Coronavirus Pandemic If Games Are Played

College GameDay will happen in 2020 if football games are held.

At the moment, nobody has any idea whether or not the college football season will happen during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. If it does, then fans around the country will get to enjoy GameDay on Saturday mornings. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

ESPN executive Lee Fitting told the Associated Press the following about the fate of weekly college football during the coronavirus pandemic.

If there is college football there will be ‘College GameDay.’ Period…We’re still determining what ‘GameDay’ would look like this season and, frankly, it could be different every week what it looks like. It could be potentially on the sidelines of an early game. It could be on the concourse in a stadium. It could even still be on campus…Will there be thousands of fans behind our set screaming like we’ve known it the last however many years? Absolutely not.

This is music to my ears. You simply can’t have college football games happening without GameDay happening as well.

The two go together like cold beers and me getting shot down at the bar by every woman I talk to. One can’t exist without the other.

There’s nothing better than waking up super early on a Saturday morning with a slight hangover from a great Friday night, cranking out a couple hours of work, firing up GameDay at 9:00 and then crushing three hours of football content before the noon kickoff.

That’s been my routine for a decade (minus the alcohol in my younger days), and it’s the weekend routine for millions of Americans around the country who love football.

Now, we know for sure GameDay will happen if the games do. There will be changes, but I can stomach that. We’re all making changes.

I don’t care how GameDay happens as long as it happens. That’s all that matters to me. Just make sure it happens.

So, let’s keep our fingers crossed that the games happen as planned. We need football more than ever, and I’m hoping like hell we get it.