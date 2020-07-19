Watch The Preview For The New ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘Cowboys And Dreamers’

The new “Yellowstone” episode “Cowboys and Dreamers” looks like it’s going to be very emotional.

The preview for the fifth episode of season three was released Sunday morning, and things are incredibly intense. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Is Outstanding In The Latest Episode ‘Going Back To Cali’)

If there were any lingering doubts about whether or not things are going to get torqued up, this preview should erase them forever.

Give it a watch below.

“I look forward to it.” Be like Beth Dutton and look forward to tonight’s ALL NEW episode of #YellowstoneTV at 9/8c on @ParamountNet. pic.twitter.com/P419bKCSXc — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) July 19, 2020

I honestly can’t wait to see what we get in “Cowboys and Dreamers.” Clearly, we’re going to dive into Beth’s past a bit.

Is this the episode when we’ll finally learn what happened between her and Jamie? If it is, then I fully expect the fireworks to fly. As Wes Bentley told me, the reveal is going to be “devastating.” (EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Holloway Previews Roarke Morris, Says The Show Is ‘Classically American’)

Also, I’ve speculated since the beginning that Rainwater and the Duttons might have to form another unlikely alliance.

Judging from the preview, it certainly appears like that’s going to happen in order to stop Roarke.

No matter what happens tonight, I’m super pumped to see where season three goes from here. I have no doubt that we’re in for a crazy time!

Make sure to tune in Sunday night on the Paramount Network!