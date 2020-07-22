EXCLUSIVE: FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr Explains Why The US Needs To Beat China On 5G

China is growing more and more aggressive on the global stage, and one of the central battlegrounds for the U.S. is 5G, according to Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Commissioner Brendan Carr.

Carr sat down with Daily Caller White House correspondent Anders Hagstrom to discuss China’s ongoing efforts to dominate the globe’s shift toward 5G networks. The FCC announced last month that it had blacklisted Chinese tech companies Huawei and ZTE over their ties to the Chinese Communist Party. (RELATED: ‘Seattle Has Been Liberated’: White House Celebrates The Fall Of CHAZ)

Carr also explained further actions the FCC or other parts of the federal government might take to curb China’s efforts.

WATCH:

Check out TheDC’s other videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel so you never miss out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most recent videos:

EXCLUSIVE: Scott Walker Blasts Wisconsin Riots And Dems Blockading Police Reform

How Hundreds Of Thousands Of Volunteers Are Making Trump’s Virtual Campaign Happen

GOP National Spokeswoman Liz Harrington Says Democrats Are Using Coronavirus For Their Own Agenda