Texas Is Planning To Start The Football Season As Scheduled September 5 Against USF

Texas is planning on opening the football season as scheduled against USF.

According to Kirk Bohls, athletic director Chris del Conte said Wednesday, “We’re planning on starting football Sept. 5 against South Florida. We are planning to play a 12-game schedule as of today.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Good for Texas, and I hope like hell they do open the college football season as scheduled during the coronavirus pandemic.

We need college football to happen, and we need it badly. Texas moving forward with games is a great sign for everyone else during the pandemic.

After all, the Longhorns are one of the biggest programs in all of America. When a team of that size and influence does something, others generally follow.

If Texas plays USF September 5, then you better believe other teams will also try to play. No way Texas goes in alone.

It’ll be a great sign that we’ll have football if Texas plays.

Keep our fingers crossed. Texas playing as scheduled is far from a sure thing, but it’s certainly a reason to have some hope.