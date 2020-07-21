Texas Longhorns Planning For 50% Capacity At Home Football Games

The Texas Longhorns plan to have several thousands fans in the stands for home football games this season.

Roger Wallace tweeted out an email sent to fans from athletic director Chris del Conte, and he informed people that the Longhorns are planning for 50% capacity during the coronavirus pandemic at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Capacity at the stadium is a little north of 100,000. You can read the full message from Conte below.

It’s going to be fascinating to see whether or not Texas makes it to opening day without this policy changing at all.

If Texas can do 50% capacity during the coronavirus pandemic, I don’t see why most schools can’t have people in the stands.

Selling out stadiums might not be an option on the table because of social distancing, but if one school can put tens of thousands of people into the stands, why can’t all of them?

I’m not an expert, but it would seem logical that if Texas can do it without problems, then other places should be able to as well.

All I know for sure is that our first priority has to be making sure the season happens and then we can worry about fans. Texas seems to be on the right path, but let’s just make sure we even have games to cheer for.