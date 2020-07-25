Nationals Vs. Yankees Sets Baseball TV Ratings Record With 4 Million Viewers

The Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees put up some monster TV ratings when they opened the season Thursday night.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the opening game between the Yankees and Nationals was watched by four million people on ESPN, which is the most watched opener in the history of baseball. It was also the most watched regular season game since 2011. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The game was eventually rained out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington Nationals (@nationals) on Jul 23, 2020 at 6:23pm PDT

So, do we think people missed sports or do we think people missed sports? It would seem like the answer is a firm yes.

I’m not even a gigantic baseball fan, and I was juiced to watch the Nats and Yankees take the field to open the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington Nationals (@nationals) on Jul 23, 2020 at 5:51pm PDT

We’ve been battling coronavirus for months and months, and America needed a huge win. Baseball returning was one hell of a win.

Clearly, the nation was interested because it was the most watched regular season baseball game in nine years! Nine years, folks!

If you think these ratings are big, just wait until you see the ratings for the football season if it happens. Those numbers will dwarf these.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington Nationals (@nationals) on Jul 23, 2020 at 4:00pm PDT

Having said that, it looks like business is booming for the MLB in the TV department. People are pumped for games to be happening, and that’s clear from the numbers.