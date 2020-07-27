Editorial

REPORT: Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Welcome Newborn Baby Girl

Lauryn Overhultz Columnist
Actress Sophie Turner and musician Joe Jonas have reportedly welcomed their newborn baby girl into the world.

Turner gave birth Wednesday in Los Angeles, according to a report published Monday by TMZ. The couple has yet to acknowledge publicly that they are having a baby and have not shared any information on the alleged birth. The name of the baby is reportedly Willa.

Reports first surfaced in February that Turner was expecting a child with husband Jonas. In June, the couple was reportedly spotted shopping for baby clothes. (RELATED: Photos Surface Sophie Turner Showing Off Apparent Baby Bump)

Turner also hasn’t been hiding her apparent baby bump, as photos of her new look surfaced in June.

I love Turner and Jonas and I am so excited to see anything related to this alleged baby as soon as they are ready to share. I can see why they would want to keep something like this private, but I really hope they don’t continue to keep it private. As a long-time Jonas fan, I think you have to share something like this with fans, at least a small portion.

I’ll just be patiently waiting until that time comes. I’ll just be frantically refreshing Instagram until they finally share.