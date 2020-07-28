‘Real Housewives’ Star Brandi Glanville Shares Text Messages To Prove Alleged Affair With Denise Richards

“Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” star Brandi Glanville has released text messages to prove an alleged affair with co-star Denise Richards.

Glanville shared a screenshot of messages reportedly between her and Richards on Twitter on Sunday.

“Patrick Muldoon is staying in the main hotel there is a room right next to him if you want your own room Or I’m in a cottage and you’re welcome to stay with me to save $,” Richards sent in the text exchange.

“I can sleep on your couch if that’s cool with you? My producer is paying my flight and rental car. We will have fun. Excited! Heading to my therapist… I will let you know when everything is booked,” Glanville responded in the screenshot.

“Ok sounds good I’ll have them bring a bed in it’s a big room,” Richards responded.

The text messages come after Glanville claimed the pair “hooked up” during a trip to Northern California last April, according to Page Six. (RELATED: Brandi Glanville Said She And Denise Richards Did ‘Everything’ After Finally Releasing Details Of Alleged Affair)

“I went and I was going to get my room,” Glanville said. “But Denise said, ‘No, just stay here. It’s fine. I’ll get you like a rollaway bed’ … There was no rollaway bed conveniently. And so I just slept in the bed with Denise.”

Making dinner for my fam/neighbors –#snack on this pic.twitter.com/QHTPRkfEfr — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) June 28, 2020

“We got really drunk and we were just so f*cked up and — just like, we kind of hooked up. We hooked up,” she added.

Glanville is currently not married, but Richards married Aaron Pyphers in 2018. Pyphers was first married to Nicollette Sheridan.