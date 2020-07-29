Georgia Football Coach Kirby Smart Narrates Inspiring Video About Beating Coronavirus

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart recently narrated an awesome video about defeating coronavirus.

The leader of the Bulldogs talked about the strength of the UGA community, the importance of wearing masks and how we’re all going to come out of this stronger. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Listen to his impactful words below.

The Mission Continues | Let’s Build A Safer Future For All#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/GojkLiXHgC — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) July 27, 2020

That was a damn good video. I hate the SEC and every single team in the conference, but I’m not kidding when I say that video was awesome.

It has me ready to win this war, run through a brick wall and get back to life as normal in America.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Football (@georgiafootball) on Jul 28, 2020 at 1:01pm PDT

As I’ve said many times before, football coaches have a special platform in America, especially in places where college ball is super popular.

Kirby Smart might honestly be the most influential person in the state of Georgia. People down there love their Bulldogs.

As the leader of UGA, people listen when Smart talks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Football (@georgiafootball) on May 28, 2020 at 3:32pm PDT

Hopefully, more and more coaches continue to step up and raise awareness during the fight against coronavirus. Together, we can’t lose. I 100% believe that.

Props to Smart for lending his voice to this powerful video.