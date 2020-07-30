Awesome Hype Video Gets Released For The Return Of The NHL

NBC Sports has dropped an incredible NHL hype video ahead of the playoffs starting Saturday.

The NHL is slated to make its return this weekend with an expanded hunt for the Stanley Cup, and millions of fans around the world are excited.

Well, this hype video from Doc Emrick and NBC Sports will send you through the roof. Give it a watch below, but I’d recommend sitting down before hitting play.

We’re tired of saying we can’t wait. Now, we won’t have to. Doc Emrick welcomes hockey back in the way only he can. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/c7796nrVD7 — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) July 30, 2020

“The world changed. A global pandemic. A shift in importance.” Wow, what a damn line and moment in the video.

It was chilling hearing those words over the panning shots of empty stadiums. If that doesn’t hit you hard in the gut, I’m not sure what will.

The NHL’s return during the coronavirus pandemic is going to be so damn epic. We have 24 teams competing for the Stanley Cup. Nothing like this has ever been seen before!

Teams that were written off and forgotten about at the start of March are now very much in the mix to be remembered forever.

If that doesn’t get you juiced up and ready for battle, then nothing ever will.

Tune in for the Stanley Cup Playoffs starting Saturday. It’s going to be an epic time, and you know I’ll be crushing a few beers along the way.