Older Man Knocks Out Young Guy Trying To Mess With Him In Crazy Video

One dude learned the hard way that old man strength is a very real thing.

In a video tweeted by Old Row, a younger guy was trying to chirp an older gentleman. That's when things went south in a fast way.

The older man threw one punch and immediately knocked him out. Watch the wild video below.

Never underestimate old man strength pic.twitter.com/Zk6ASpfJ8A — Old Row (@OldRowOfficial) July 29, 2020

Folks, in case you didn't already know, old man strength is a very real thing. Any old guy who is willing to square up is not somebody you want to throw hands with.

That's just a fact. You have no idea who they are, where they come from, what they're capable of or how tough they are.

If you see an older gentleman start squaring up, you should just walk away.

I’m very anti-violence and I hate fighting. Having said that, I do kind of love older dudes who just rock young punks looking for trouble.

That young dude in the video above thought he was real tough. He was squaring up like he was in a boxing match.

That’s when he learned a brutal lesson about messing with strangers.

Again, I hate fighting, but I’d be lying if I said this knockout was anything other than 100% pure badass.